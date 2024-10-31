JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 86,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDW stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

