JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $204.82 and a one year high of $289.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average of $269.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

