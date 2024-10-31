JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

