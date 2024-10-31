Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €24.84 ($27.00) and last traded at €24.84 ($27.00). 73,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.26 ($27.46).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.91.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.