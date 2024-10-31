Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $252-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.09 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.930-10.130 EPS.
Kadant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.06. 72,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,851. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $217.85 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.50.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
