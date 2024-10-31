Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Major Shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab Sells 69,000,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 539,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,708,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 262,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

