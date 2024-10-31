Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.1 million.

Kforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Kforce stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. Kforce has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

