Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.380-4.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.44 EPS.

KRC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 513,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

