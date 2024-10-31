Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.50 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 311.66 ($4.04). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 305.60 ($3.96), with a volume of 3,053,285 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.02) to GBX 350 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Kingfisher

Kingfisher Trading Down 5.0 %

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingfisher

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.20), for a total value of £1,239,024.60 ($1,606,827.39). Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

