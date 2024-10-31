Komodo Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.48 million and $1.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00052583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,551,020 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

