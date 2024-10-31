KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:KT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.73. 504,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,560. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. KT has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. New Street Research upgraded KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 125,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

