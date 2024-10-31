Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

Shares of Kuke Music stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 389,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

