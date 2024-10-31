Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 41.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

