Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $163.37 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.05). Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Landstar System by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 431.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

