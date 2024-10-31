Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13, RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $548.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

