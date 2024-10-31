Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Down 21.7% – Should You Sell?

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) traded down 21.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 582,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,363% from the average session volume of 39,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

