Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $185.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.56. Leidos has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $188.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

