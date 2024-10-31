LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47 to $0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.9 million to $56.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.49 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.91 to $1.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.39. 191,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,303. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

