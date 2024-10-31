Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $44.14 million and $1,408.08 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 118,991,962 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 118,992,745.96843971. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.37517413 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $3,140.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

