Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Lisk has a total market cap of $127.87 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,036,133 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

