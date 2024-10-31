Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 4,211,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,130,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 39.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

