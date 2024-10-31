Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.63. 117,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $213.01 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.67.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

