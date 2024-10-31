Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.78. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.64 and a 52 week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

