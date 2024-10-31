Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,126,000 after acquiring an additional 475,860 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $149.61 and a one year high of $201.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average of $188.06.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.