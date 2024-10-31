Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 581,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $393.28 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Luxfer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,156.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 466.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Luxfer by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

