On October 28, 2024, Maison Solutions Inc. filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing the completion of the renovation of its store in El Monte, California. The El Monte store, part of the HK Good Fortune locations, has undergone significant upgrades resulting in improved sales and a modernized shopping experience for customers.

During the renovation process, the El Monte store transitioned into a warehouse store format, providing customers with options for bulk purchases at discounted prices. Additionally, the store enhanced its product offerings by updating its SKUs to feature more in-demand items at competitive prices. A new store logo and visual identity system were introduced, aimed at boosting brand recognition across Maison Solutions’ other HK Good Fortune locations.

John Xu, the President, Chairman, and CEO of Maison Solutions, expressed satisfaction with the renovation of the El Monte store, highlighting it as the initial step in a series of planned upgrades. The company anticipates continued positive trends in sales following the renovation, with expectations of increased foot traffic and sales across all renovated locations.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer specializing in traditional Asian and international food and merchandise. The company focuses on serving Asian-American communities by providing fresh produce, meat, seafood, and daily necessities while incorporating both traditional values and contemporary lifestyle needs.

It is important to note that forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties. Maison Solutions encourages investors to refer to the “Risk Factors” sections in their filings with the SEC for a comprehensive understanding of potential factors that could impact future performance.

For more information about Maison Solutions, visit their website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com.

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

