Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCS. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Marcus stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 868,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,217. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Marcus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Marcus by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

