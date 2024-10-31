Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $176.47 and traded as low as $152.46. Marubeni shares last traded at $155.50, with a volume of 11,183 shares trading hands.

Marubeni Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 20.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

