Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 81146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Mattel by 584.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

