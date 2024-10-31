Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 11,445 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,529 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10,940.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 208,850 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGZ opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

