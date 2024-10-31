Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 178.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

