Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after purchasing an additional 391,384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 929.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 267,777 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after buying an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 87.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

