Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 864 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

