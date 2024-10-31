Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
MFIN opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.14.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
