Medical Facilities (DR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.66 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.00. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$8.31 and a 12-month high of C$14.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DR shares. Leede Jones Gable boosted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

