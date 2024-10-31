Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 35,122 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.18 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

