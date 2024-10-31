Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 473.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.91. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

