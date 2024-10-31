Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 111 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 192,814 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $273.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $143.07 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.71.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

