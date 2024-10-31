Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 2,551 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $753.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $710.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.63 and a twelve month high of $773.00. The stock has a market cap of $322.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

