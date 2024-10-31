Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Meritage Homes also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.10 to $4.60 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.20. 694,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,820. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.86.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.17.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

