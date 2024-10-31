Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Meritage Homes also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.10 to $4.60 EPS.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of MTH stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.20. 694,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,820. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.86.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.17.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
