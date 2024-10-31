Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.92 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

