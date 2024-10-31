MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.36 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $256.65 million and $16.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.06 or 0.00059751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 44.16521914 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $18,324,245.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

