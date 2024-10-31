MetisDAO One Day Volume Tops $17.50 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $41.29 or 0.00058718 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $251.90 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00006900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,295.94 or 0.99977983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 44.16521914 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $18,324,245.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.