MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in October

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) by 6,389.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CIF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 97,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

