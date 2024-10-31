Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $429.28 and last traded at $428.57. Approximately 2,847,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,133,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.24.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,292.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 481.6% during the third quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

