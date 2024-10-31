MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $267.89 and last traded at $256.78. 11,111,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 16,469,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.63.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

