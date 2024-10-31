Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.38, but opened at $129.93. Middleby shares last traded at $130.61, with a volume of 379,063 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Get Middleby alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.