Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential downside of 2.98% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

FND traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.07. 329,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after buying an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. XN LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $24,791,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 94.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 173,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,953,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

