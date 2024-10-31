Mizuho Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock traded up $9.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.07. 3,386,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $437,938.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,219,595.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $225,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

