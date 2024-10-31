Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Citigroup

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

